CROCKERY TWP. — An 18-year-old female from Spring Lake suffered a medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a building at 1195 Cleveland Street in Crockery Township on Sunday, according to police.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was driving east on Cleveland Street near Main Street when she suffered a medical emergency. That caused the vehicle to leave the road and strike the building immediately to the west of Turk's Tavern, causing "significant damage" to both the vehicle and the building.
The driver received minor injuries and was transported to a Grand Rapids area hospital, according to police.
The Crockery Township Fire Department assisted on the scene.
