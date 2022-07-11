OLIVE TWP. — A Spring Lake woman was injured in a two-car crash at U.S. 31 and Port Sheldon Road on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old woman from Spring Lake was driving north on the highway in a Ford Escape and failed to stop for a red light at Port Sheldon. The vehicle struck a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by a 50-year-old Rockford man, causing the Suburban to roll over. The Suburban driver was pinned inside his vehicle.
