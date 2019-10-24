WRIGHT TWP. — A slow-speed police chase in Ottawa County's Wright Township on Thursday afternoon ended when the car being pursued ran off the road and rolled over.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch took a call of a driver who was all over the roadway on Eighth Avenue, near Garfield Street, at 3:19 p.m. A responding road patrol unit from the Sheriff's Office located the 2019 Nissan and confirmed the vehicle was all over the roadway.
A short time later, the northbound Nissan left the roadway and rolled over off Eighth Avenue at Cleveland Street.
Wright/Tallmadge Fire Rescue personnel arrived and removed the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Rapids woman, who had been trapped inside the car which was now laying on its side. It was then confirmed that she was having a medical episode.
The woman was transported to an area hospital and appeared to be uninjured as a result of the crash, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.