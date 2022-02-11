TALLMADGE TWP. — A man from Sparta has been arraigned in Ottawa County for two counts of criminal sexual conduct following reports of inappropriate touching in a Tallmadge Township massage parlor.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Arthur Mitchell, 40, was arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 9, on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He has since posted bond, which was set at $10,000.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Arthur Mitchell, 40, was arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 9, on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He has since posted bond, which was set at $10,000.
Detectives began investigating after a 41-year-old woman from Middleville contacted authorities in late December to report she has been touched in an inappropriate, sexual manner. The woman said this happened during a massage therapy appointment Nov. 2, 2021, at Aether Elements Massage Therapy.
Investigation showed the therapy was being conducted by Mitchell, a licensed massage therapist.
Detectives then identified a second client of Mitchell’s, a 43-year-old woman from Kentwood, who had also had an appointment Nov. 2. The Kentwood woman also reported Mitchell assaulted her in a sexual manner during her appointment.
These incidents remain under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with further information or a similar incident is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-Silent or mosotips.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.