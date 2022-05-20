A Spring Lake man was injured in a two-car crash in Grand Haven Township at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Police said a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and 2001 Acura were both southbound on U.S. 31 near Buchanan Street when they collided. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the Malibu told deputies he was going 70-75 mph at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.