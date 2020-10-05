PORT SHELDON TWP. — A Spring Lake man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle late Monday afternoon.
Police said the 18-year-old man was riding his 2001 Kawasaki ZR1200 motorcycle north on 144th Avenue near Tyler Street in Port Sheldon Township when he lost control of the bike after braking hard. The man fell from the bike and received non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Greg Rotman of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
