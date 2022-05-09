An 18-year-old Spring Lake Township man was sentenced Monday to a minimum of six years in prison for criminal sexual conduct with a younger relative that took place when he was 15.
Corbin Achterhof pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree CSC with a person under 13. The victim was 9 or 10 at the time of the conduct, which included multiple sexual acts, Ottawa County Circuit Judge Karen Miedema said. Achterhof and the victim lived in the same household at the time.
