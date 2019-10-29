St. Pat's vandal sentenced to year in jail

A White Cloud man who pleaded no contest to vandalizing a Grand Haven church last year was ordered to serve a year in jail when he was sentenced Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.
Anthony Lee Wabindato, 33, told Judge Karen Miedema that he was in “a dark place” on Dec. 31, 2018, when he placed fireworks around the outside of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Family Center.
Shortly after 7 a.m. that Sunday, Wabindato entered the church as a handful of people were inside and preparing for the morning services. According to witnesses and police, the defendant smashed a chair, some pictures and two televisions, and took his shirt off and put it in the microwave and turned on the appliance.
When approached by a church employee, Wabindato went after him with a stick, which turned out to be a piece of the broken chair, Miedema read from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety report during the plea hearing on Sept. 17. The employee was able to push the man away as police arrived. Wabindato then waived the stick at police and was Tased when he ignored orders to drop it.
Police found that Wabindato had thrown firecrackers around the building, so that morning’s Mass services were canceled and the building was evacuated so an explosives-sniffing K-9 from the Michigan State Police could clear the building.
On Monday, Wabindato told the judge that his mind had cleared since being jailed that morning. He said that he took responsibility for his actions and had a plan to get a job and pay off restitution when he was released from jail.
Since Wabindato has already been in jail for 302 days, he has only 63 days left to serve.
Once released, he will be on probation for two years and will be required to pay $3,229.72 in restitution.
That includes a $609 medical bill for hurting a Grand Haven public safety officer, $500 to the church and $2,120.12 for other services.
St. Pat’s officials also asked for $6,488 in estimated lost revenue (from collections at that day’s services), but assistant public defender Christine Tober objected and the judge denied the request.
Wabindato faced up to five years in prison on the two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of resisting police and one count of malicious destruction of property over $1,000 but less than $20,000.
