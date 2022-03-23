GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The standoff on Hofma Court has ended.
Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, members of the county’s Critical Response Team entered the residence and found the 40-year-old woman dead. Sparks said she appears to have died from self-inflicted injuries.
Detectives remain on the scene and the case remains under investigation.
Sparks noted that there is no further threat to the neighbors or the public.
