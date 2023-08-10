Michigan State Police Logo

MONTCALM COUNTY (WZZM-TV) — Michigan State Police said investigators have tracked down a vehicle linked to a hit-and-run crash involving three teens in Montcalm County on Tuesday night, killing one and injuring the other two.

Investigators had been searching for a 1999-2005 VW Jetta with dark blue or purple coloring. The vehicle was said to have damage to the windshield and a side window.

Contact Kayla Tucker at ktucker@grandhaventribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.