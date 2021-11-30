Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer parking lot in Oxford where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon. Police took a suspected shooter into custody and there were multiple victims, between four and six, the Oakland County Sheriff's Department said.
OXFORD TWP. (AP) — A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher, authorities said.
Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn't know what the assailant's motives were for the attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.
