A reckless driver was arrested for drunken driving after a chase through Grand Haven this past Saturday afternoon, police said.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch received a citizen’s report regarding the reckless driver at about 2:30 p.m., according to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke. An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at U.S. 31 and Taylor Street in Grand Haven, but the driver fled west on Taylor, turned onto Terrell Avenue and then struck a parked car.
