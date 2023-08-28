ALLENDALE TWP. — A suspect in an armed standoff in Allendale Township was found dead Saturday morning after a long standoff during which he exchanged gunfire with police.
The situation began Friday evening, with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 5000 block of Vail Avenue on the port of an armed male subject making homicidal comments.
Police learned that a 37-year-old man was inside the home, armed with a firearm. He was holding a 56-year-old female hostage.
The county’s Critical Response Team and crisis negotiators attempted to connect with the man, while neighbors were evacuated from their homes, and others in the area were urged to shelter in their homes.
At around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the suspect exited the residence with the hostage and exchanged gunfire with tactical units on the scene. The hostage was uninjured and was reunited with her family. Police then entered the residence and found the suspect dead. Police did not specify what lead to the suspect’s death.
The investigation into the situation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.
Holland Department of Public Safety, the Michigan State Police, Life Ambulance, and the Allendale Township Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.