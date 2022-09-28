The suspect in an Allendale shooting spree that left four people injured was arraigned in 58th District Court on Wednesday.
DeJarion Blackshire, 23, of Muskegon, was arraigned via video in front of Judge Judith Mulder, and charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. Bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety, and according to police, Blackshire remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail.
The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Canvas Apartments in Allendale, just west of the Grand Valley State University campus. Four people were shot and several vehicles were also struck by gunfire. All four victims have since been treated and released from area hospitals.
Police say Blackshire is not a GVSU student and has no affiliation with the school.
Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said his department worked closely with GVSU, the Grand Valley Department of Public Safety, and the apartment complexes throughout Allendale Township throughout the investigation.
Police interviewed dozens of witnesses, and eventually issued a warrant for Blackshire's arrest on Tuesday. He was taken into custody that same day without incident, according to police.
