PARK TWP. — The suspect in an armed robbery that took place in Park Township on Aug. 28 has been arrested, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced.
On Monday, investigators identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Holland man and interviewed him.
A follow-up search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence. During the search, additional evidence was seized and the stolen funds were recovered.
The suspect’s name is being withheld pending formal charges and arraignment.
Deputies responded at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday to the Mobil Mart at 1140 Ottawa Beach Road. The business was not yet open, but an employee was on the scene.
The employee told authorities a man gained entry to the business by smashing the glass front door. Once inside, he demanded money from the employee, threatening him with a baseball bat. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the store. There were no injuries.
