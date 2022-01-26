Yaceair Divers, 17, of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ottawa County Circuit Court in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021, armed robbery of the T-Mobile store in Grand Haven.
Divers’ guilty plea included two counts of armed robbery (felony) and one count of felony firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.
