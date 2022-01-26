Armed robbery 1

Police were looking for five males who they say held up the T-Mobile store on Grand Haven’s north side at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2021. This photo from the store’s surveillance cameras shows a couple of the suspects in the act, police said.

 GHDPS photo

Yaceair Divers, 17, of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ottawa County Circuit Court in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021, armed robbery of the T-Mobile store in Grand Haven.

Divers’ guilty plea included two counts of armed robbery (felony) and one count of felony firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

