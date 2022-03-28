HOLLAND TWP. —Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at a Holland Township business.
Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to Adient Manufacturing, located on Douglas Avenue, around 6:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun and a person shot at the business.
Upon arrival, deputies found a 51-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a hand wound.
According to a release, the suspect in the shooting is a 56-year-old man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black coat and a bandana on his head. The man is currently at large. Authorities say he is no longer believed to be at the business, but his exact whereabouts are unknown.
Police said the two were in a "domestic" relationship, and the shooting took place inside the business.
Authorities say the suspect and victim are acquainted and there is not believed to be any immediate danger to anyone else at the business.
Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office helped staff evacuate the business, but it has since reopened. Authorities remain on the scene to investigate.
Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.