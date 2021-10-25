Police Lights

Police are looking for a suspect who injured a Muskegon Heights police officer during a chase Saturday night. 

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain said one suspect was arrested shortly after a police officer was shot at during a car chase Saturday night.

The second suspect has been identified, but police are still searching for the individual.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.