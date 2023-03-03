Police have identified three juvenile males as suspects in relation to the malicious destruction of property in the form of graffiti at the Imagination Station and several other locations throughout Grand Haven on Feb. 19.
According to Jeff Hawke, director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, two of the suspects are 15 years old and the third is 16. All three are Grand Haven residents.
Hawke said a search warrant was served on Thursday and “evidence was seized.”
He said the investigation remains open.
“We’re hoping that the parents of the three cooperate and ensure that the boys take responsibility for their actions,” Hawke said. “It’s best in the long run for their future if they do and it’s best for the community to have closure with this case. Many in the community were heartbroken and outraged when this happened as they had poured their time and treasure into the project when the Imagination Station was modernized a few years ago."
Hawke said the city's public works department crews spent many hours removing the graffiti, and the clean-up costs will total in the thousands of dollars.
In addition to the Imagination Station, graffiti was found on the Lake Avenue retaining wall, the "City of Grand Haven" sign at the corner of Robbins and Sheldon roads, and several other street signs in the southwest section of Grand Haven. The graffiti contained racial slurs and profanity.
The city is offering a $500 reward for any further information that leads to the arrest of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call GHDPS at 616-842-3460, or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.