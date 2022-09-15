OLIVE TWP. — Police are looking for five unknown suspects who broke into a residence on the grounds of a Buddhist temple in Olive Township and stole items from it earlier this week.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglary that occurred between 8 and 8:30 Sunday morning. At that time, deputies were dispatched to the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland in the 5500 block of 112th Avenue in Olive Township after residents there discovered that the suspects had stole items from the home.
The temple is also located on the grounds, but was not entered. No one was injured during the incident, Capt. Jake Sparks of the Sheriff's Office noted in a news release on Thursday.
"The monks that live and worship at the property were elsewhere on the grounds when five unknown suspects arrived and committed this crime," Sparks said. "Cash and religious artifacts in excess of $50,000 were stolen during this incident."
Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating and reviewing surveillance video of the crime, Sparks said Thursday. It is believed that two female and one male suspect entered the residence while their accomplices remained outside with the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536, or online at mosotips.com.
