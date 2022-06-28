Three people from Indiana were rescued from Lake Michigan off Grand Haven State Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to the state park at 1:28 p.m. on a water rescue call.
Two women from Indiana, ages 21 and 20, were in distress and struggling in the water. The 20-year-old was able to make it back to shore and summon for help, said Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.
Park rangers entered the water and assisted the 21-year-old back to shore.
At the same time, a 13-year-old boy from Indiana was observed in distress beyond the swim buoys. His father, 40, also from Indiana was in distress after entering the water to rescue his son.
Park rangers and Grand Haven public safety officers were able to save both the boy and his father.
The state park closed public access to its swimming area at 2 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the day due to water conditions and multiple water emergencies. On the state park's Facebook page, park officials say lake conditions will be evaluated for re-entry Wednesday morning.
"Beach-goers are urged to heed the signs and warning flags and not enter the water during dangerous swim conditions," Hawke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.