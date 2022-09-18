PARK TWP. — A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital with "critical injuries" after crashing a vehicle into a pole and tree on Holland's north side Sunday morning.
The teen was driving south on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township when he drove off the road and struck a power pole and then a large tree "at a high rate of speed," according to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash took place at 5:15 a.m.
