NEWAYGO (AP) — A 16-year-old student who lost both thumbs after his homemade explosive went off in a high school classroom in West Michigan has been charged.
A preliminary hearing for the teen was held Wednesday. He is charged with manufacture/possession of a Molotov cocktail or similar device and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, the Newaygo County Prosecutor's Office said.
