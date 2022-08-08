A 16-year-old Hudsonville girl was killed Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover crash.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and other responding agencies were called to the area of Bauer Road east of 40th Avenue in Georgetown Township at 2:05 p.m. Reports to Ottawa County Central Dispatch were that the vehicle had rolled several times and was blocking the roadway.
