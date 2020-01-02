Teen swept off Holland pier identified

HOLLAND — Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office have identified the girl who was swept off a Holland pier late New Year's Day as 16-year-old Eliza Trainer of Flushing, near Flint.
At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to a report of a subject in the water off the Holland State Park pier. Deputies searched throughout the night, and the effort was deemed a "recovery mission" by early Thursday morning.
Trainer was on the pier with a friend, 18-year-old Kade Goodrich, and they had come to visit Lake Michigan for the first time, police said. The teens were on the pier when a large wave knocked them both into the water.
Goodrich was able to climb out of the water and called for help. He has since been treated and released from a local hospital, deputies said.
Officials are still searching for Trainer, who is presumed dead.
Sgt. J. Douglas of the Sheriff's Office told reporters at the scene that weather conditions were preventing them from sending a dive team in to search for her. A boat swept the shoreline earlier in the morning, but mid-morning wind and wave conditions were too rough to send out any more boats, Douglas said.
Helicopters have been helping with the search and authorities plan to bring in drones, as well. Officials are monitoring the conditions on the lake, and have said that a search will be made from the water when it is safe to do so.
The Park Township Fire Department, Holland Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the incident.
