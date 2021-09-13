Two teens are in custody after an early Monday chase in Ottawa County.
Police say the incident began around 2 a.m. in the area of Chicago Drive and 56th Avenue when a deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a blue Honda Accord for several violations. The driver refused to stop, and instead fled from the deputy westbound. The driver crashed into a grassy area after driving through a red light.
Police say once the vehicle crashed, both occupants fled on foot. One of the teens, a 15-year-old boy from Evart, was apprehended in the immediate area. He was taken to the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility on a variety of charges.
The other occupant, a 16-year-old boy from Evart, was found a short time after.
Preliminary investigation indicates the car had been stolen from a home in the Jenison area. Police say it was also discovered that the teens had recently fled from the juvenile detention facility in Evart.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.