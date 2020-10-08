HUDSONVILLE — Two teenagers were apprehended after stealing a semi-truck and trailer, then fleeing police.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen semi from a business located at 3000 Corporate Grove Drive in Hudsonville. Employees of the business were tracking the semi with GPS, and that allowed police to locate the semi, which led them on a chase through Allegan and Ottawa counties.
