The Ottawa County Courthouse was on a "soft lockdown" for two and a half hours Tuesday after a "threat of violence" was called in to the 20th Circuit Court office.
"The courthouse received a possible threat of violence against the building," said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. "We did a search of the building and determined (the threat) was unfounded."
Koda, the Grand Valley State University Department of Public Safety's K-9, conducted a search of the building with her officer, Kelsey Sietsema.
During the lockdown, which began at 10:30 a.m., members of the public were not able to enter the building; however, court employees were allowed to enter. Multiple people attempting to make a payment or visit a court office were turned away and told to come back at a later time.
At around 1:05 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and business at the courthouse returned to normal.
"It was been determined that there is no imminent danger to anyone at the courthouse and nothing suspicious was found during a search of the facility," Sparks said. "We have to take all those things seriously until we have a little time to get there and look at it and determine what's going on."
"The investigation into the source and purpose of the threat continues," Sparks added in a press release.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or online at mosotips.com.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.