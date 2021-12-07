The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has determined that the recent threats against local schools, including Grand Haven Area Public Schools, are not credible.
Following the Sheriff's Office findings, GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall said the school district will resume normal operations Wednesday. School was closed Monday and Tuesday.
"We are thankful to report that the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has thoroughly investigated the potential threats that have been circulating on social media, and has not found any credible threats at this time," Ingall said in an email to parents. "GHAPS will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Dec. 8. This means after-school events, activities, facility rentals and Open Door at Central High School will proceed as planned."
School will still be closed on Wednesday for a previously scheduled professional development day. Classes will resume Thursday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the threatening social media posts appear to have been passed between students at various districts throughout Ottawa County and the surrounding area. Other reports shared overheard comments.
"We are grateful for the individuals who reported these posts and for the investigators who continue to work closely with us and officials from other local districts," Ingall said.
"Investigators continue to work closely with school officials and area agencies to identify the sources of these posts or comments," added Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. "In every instance, someone has observed the threatening or suspicious post or heard the comment and promptly reported it to the authorities, who quickly intervened to investigate. The Sheriff's Office also continues to work with area agencies to ensure information sharing throughout different jurisdictions."
The Sheriff's Office encourages parents to be aware of their kids' social media activity and report anything they believe has the potential to be harmful. Additionally, students who learn of a potentially dangerous situation should report it as soon as possible.
Information can be shared virtually at OK2SAY (michigan.gov/ok2say/); Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT and online at mosotips.com; or by calling 911.
