HOLLAND TWP. — Three suspects are in jail following a fight at the Brann’s Steakhouse on Saturday night.
Police responded to the reports of a shooting at the restaurant, located at 12234 James St. Witnesses told police several individuals were fighting in the parking lot, that a gunshot was heard, and a man was on the ground in the parking lot, unresponsive. Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies identified the man as a 33-year-old from Fennville who was injured but had not been shot. He was treated at released from a local hospital.
As police arrived, a black SUV was speeding away from the scene. After a short pursuit, the SUV was pulled over and the three occupants were taken into custody.
A 25-year-old male from Holland was lodged in the Ottawa County Jail with concealed weapons charge. A 24-year-old man from Holland was charged with fleeing and eluding police, while a 24-year-old woman from Holland was charged with resisting and opposing police. The names of the three individuals arrested will not be released pending arraignment.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911; the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000; or Silent Observer at MOSOTIPS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.