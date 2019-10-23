Trial begins for man accused of killing his wife, then shooting himself in the face

The trial for Michael McNeal, who is accused of killing his wife at their Port Sheldon Township home in July 2018, began Tuesday in an Ottawa County courtroom.
McNeal, 55, attempted to kill himself after the murder, police say.
After the shooting, McNeal told police he believed his wife, Sherrilee, was having an affair with another man online. McNeal said after he learned of the affair, he went to the barn for his rifle.
Sherrilee was shot three times with a 25-06 bolt-action rifle.
Defense attorney Tom Smith said Tuesday that “his client acted under heat of passion, after a provocative event, and there was an insufficient period of time for the cooling-off period to lapse.”
The prosecuting attorney in the case, Greg Babbitt, replied by adding, “This was not an accident. This was not an impulse. This is deliberation. This is thinking. This is intending. This is murder.”
The trial in Ottawa County Circuit Court is expected to last at least one week.
