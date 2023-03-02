A criminal case involving a Spring Lake woman who was charged with embezzling more than $2 million from a Grand Haven hospital has been bound over to the Ottawa County Circuit Court.
Cindy Norgren, 60, was arrested last month after the results of a December investigation showed her possible involvement in stealing the funds from Trinity Health Grand Haven (formerly North Ottawa Community Hospital), said Jeff Hawke, Director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
Norgren was scheduled to appear in District Court on Thursday, but instead her case was bound over to the Circuit Court, essentially skipping a couple steps in the process.
"Much of what is done through the additional hearings in District Court will be rehashed in Circuit Court," said District Court Chief Clerk Andrea Reenders. "It can also provide information that can be used against the defendant in Circuit Court, which they may want to avoid."
Reenders said cases that are "felonies and high-level misdemeanors" are typically bound over to Circuit Court.
Norgren was arraigned last month on the charges of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, which is a felony punishable by 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000 or three times the amount embezzled; and using a computer to commit a crime, a felony punishable by at least 20 years prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
District Judge Craig Bunce set Norgren’s bond at $250,000 cash/surety and ordered her to surrender her passport.
“We are working closely with law enforcement and referring questions to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety during this active investigation," said Amy Rotter, senior communication specialist for Trinity Health West Michigan, on Thursday.
Norgren is scheduled to be in Circuit Judge Karen Miedema's court at 1 p.m. March 27.
