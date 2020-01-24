OLIVE TWP. — A 30-year-old Muskegon County man died in a crash with a cement truck in Olive Township at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Quentin Parker Jr. of Twin Lake was driving a 1991 Honda Accord north on 104th Avenue and stopped for the stop sign at Port Sheldon Street. He then proceeded to make a left turn onto westbound Port Sheldon, where he was struck by a cement truck, which was traveling east on Port Sheldon.
