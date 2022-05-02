Lighthouse Graffiti

Two women are seen scratching graffiti into the inner lighthouse on Grand Haven's south pier on this screen shot from a security camera. 

 Courtesy photo / Grand Haven Department of Public Safety

Two women were arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property after being caught on security cameras scratching graffiti on the inner lighthouse on Grand Haven's south pier. 

The arrests occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. Officers apprehended the women exiting the pier after observing them on security cameras. 

