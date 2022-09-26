Local police arrested two people accused of stealing lottery tickets in Muskegon and Ottawa counties early Saturday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an advisory was sent out in reference to lottery ticket thefts occurring in Muskegon County. Thefts had also taken place in Ottawa County earlier in the week.
Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle suspected of being used in the thefts. Police say lottery tickets were visible “all over the car.”
The driver admitted to cashing the stolen lotto tickets, according to police. More than $2,000 cash was seized from the suspects.
Two suspects were arrested and lodged in the Ottawa County Jail; a third suspect, a juvenile, was turned over to his guardian.
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
