A West Olive woman and an Indiana man were both injured after their vehicles collided in traffic that was backed up due to road work on U.S. 31 on Monday afternoon, police said.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the two-car injury crash in Olive Township at 2:58 p.m. The police investigation shows that traffic was slowing and backing up for road construction and maintenance near Blair Street.
