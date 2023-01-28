Two Grand Haven residents were injured in a crash on Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township on Friday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old male from Hudsonville was driving west on Baldwin Street in a Pontiac Grand Prix. He lost control of the vehicle due to slush on the road, and the car crossed the median and struck a Ford Fusion, which was eastbound on the same road.
The driver of the Grand Prix was transported by Life EMS to Butterworth Hospital Grand Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Fusion, a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, and his passenger, a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman, were also transported to Butterworth Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
