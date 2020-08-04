GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A road-rage incident that started in Holland Township resulted in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on northbound U.S. 31 at Pierce Street in Grand Haven Township.
Two Holland residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 6:32 a.m. crash, according to Sgt. Christie Wendt of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The men, a 50-year-old driver and his 20-year-old passenger, were transported by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital.
(1) comment
Idiots, That was really worth it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.