Four people sustained injuries, including two children, in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on M-45 in Robinson Township.
According to police, a 33-year-old woman was driving west on M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) at around 9:30 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and it crossed the centerline between 96th and 104th avenues. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver lost control of her vehicle due to the snow-covered roads.
After crossing the centerline, the vehicle — containing three passengers — was struck by an eastbound vehicle.
Three passengers from the first vehicle were transported to Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Both a 6-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman were listed in critical condition, while a 3-year-old boy was in stable condition, police said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Robinson Township Fire Department, North Ottawa Community Hospital EMS and Life EMS.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
