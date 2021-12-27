SPRING LAKE TWP. — Two men were pinned inside their vehicle after it left the roadway, went airborne and became wedged between two trees on Saturday, Dec. 25.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on 148th Avenue south of Kelly Street. A 23-year-old Muskegon man was driving south on 148th Avenue in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road. The Jeep launched off a raised driveway and became lodged between two trees.
