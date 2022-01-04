ALLENDALE TWP. — A two-car crash halted traffic on M-45 at 88th Avenue, west of Allendale, on Tuesday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Allendale man was stopped and waiting for traffic to clear on M-45 when it was rear-ended by a second vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old Coopersville woman.
