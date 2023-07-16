Two juveniles have been taken into custody by police after looking inside, and trying to enter, several vehicles, then leading police on a high-speed chase.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and Avery Drive in Allendale Township on a report of suspicious subjects looking into and attempting to break into vehicles. Callers reported three vehicles – a silver Kia minivan, a black Jeep, and a black Chevrolet Tahoe, leaving the area of 74th Avenue and Lake Michigan drive after trying to get into several vehicles in the neighborhood.
Sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicles, but the chase was terminated due to speeds reaching more than 110 miles per hour.
The black Jeep eventually left the roadway and crashed into a house on the corner of Fillmore and 48th Avenue. The suspects fled on foot; both were taken into custody after a brief chase.
The two suspects were lodged at the Ottawa County juvenile detention facility and are facing several charges, including home invasion, unlawful use of an automobile, fleeing and eluding, and larceny for vehicles.
Police say the house that was hit was empty at the time. The only injury sustained by the suspects as a cut finger, which required stitches.
Police nap pair for stealing mail
Early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office took two suspects into custody for taking mail out of a mailbox.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 1318 Rosewood Drive in Georgetown Township, were they witnessed suspects throwing mail out of a vehicle when they saw the patrol car.
The vehicle was stopped and two adults were taken into custody. The suspects are lodged at Ottawa County Jail.
