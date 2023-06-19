A pair of juveniles led local police on a chase through Holland before being arrested.
On Sunday evening, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop on a gray Nissan Rogue in the area of 136th Avenue and Riley Street. The vehicle fled from deputies, in the process hitting another vehicle.
The suspect vehicle eventually drove behind a private residence, and the occupants fled on foot. Deputies quickly located the suspects who were found hiding in a garage in Park Township. They were taken into custody without incident.
No injuries occurred to the suspects or the driver of the vehicle they hit. One of the juveniles was lodged at the Ottawa County Youth Home; the second was turned over to family, police said. Their names will not be released.
Single-car crash
A 24-year-old Park Township man was airlifted to a local hospital with "serious injuries" after a single-car crash early Sunday morning.
The ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the man was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra west on Riley Street. The car veered off the south side of the road and struck a tree, before eventually coming to rest on the north side of Riley.
Motorcycle crash
A 26-year-old Holland amn suffered "serious" injuries when he was involved in a motorcycle crash late Saturday night.
Police say the man was driving a 2023 Suzuki sport bike east on Lakewood Boulevard near U.S. 31 when he lost control, struck a curb and was thrown from the bike.
The man was taken to Holland Hospital with serious injuries, police said. He was wearing a helmet.
