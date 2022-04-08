Two separate individuals were sentenced on domestic violence charges Thursday at the Ottawa County 58th District Court in Grand Haven.
Kassandra Moomey, of Grand Haven, was sentenced to serve 26 days in jail on a domestic violence charge from last December that occurred with her ex-husband. After a back-and-forth conversation with an emotional Moomey, Judge Craig Bunce told her he was giving her jail time in order for her to address her substance abuse through “forced sobriety.”
