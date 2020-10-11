HOLLAND TWP. — Two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting at the Hookah Lounge Sunday, Oct. 11 at 960 Butternut Drive.
The shooting took place around 3:09 a.m., when Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a fight and possible gunshots.
Upon arriving at the Hookah Lounge, police found a 29-year-old Holland man inside the business with a gunshot wound. While investigating the incident, police learned a second victim, a 34-year-old Chicago man, had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Witnesses told police a fight broke out among three women, and the fight then continued outside in the parking lot. While they were fighting, a gun was fired by an unknown suspect.
Both of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office at 616-738-4687 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.
This is not the first time shots have been fired in the Hookah Lounge parking lot. In September 2016, 22-year-old Anthony Lamb was murdered in the parking lot, shot by Aaron Young in a gun fight. Young was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.