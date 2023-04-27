HOLLAND — Two men are in police custody at the Ottawa County Jail for a stabbing of a 27-year-old man earlier this month.
Eliud "Rey" Vazquez, 21, of Holland Township was arraigned April 5 in the Ottawa County 58th District Court on the charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, less than murder, and habitual offender, second offense. Vazquez was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond and remains lodged at the jail.
