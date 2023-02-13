Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.