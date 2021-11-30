Several Grand Haven schools were placed on temporary lockdown Tuesday morning after a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Jackson Street.
Ferry and Griffin elementary schools, White Pines Intermediate School, and Grand Haven Christian School were all placed on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. They were given the all-clear a short time later.
Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said the robbery was reported by credit union staff, who said the suspect entered the building, approached a teller and asked them to fill a bag with money. No weapon was observed or implied. The suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash, Hawke said.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, and wearing a gray hoodie with a black or navy blue jacket, a black beanie hat, dark pants and red shoes.
It was originally believed the suspect had fled in a silver 2000s Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable; however, it was later determined that vehicle was involved in a separate incident and not related to the robbery.
Police established a perimeter around the area and the Grand Haven department's K-9 unit unsuccessfully attempted to track the suspect.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536. A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Those calling in tips have the option to remain anonymous.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
