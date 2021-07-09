Update (10:45 a.m.) According to police, the suspect in Friday morning's shooting in Robinson Township is now in custody.
Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiators were in contact with the suspect after he fled the scene on foot. He turned himself in to investigators without incident just before 10 a.m.
"The investigation continues at the scene, but at this time, there is no further danger to the public," Sparks wrote.
Sheriff's detectives will work with the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office to determine any applicable criminal charges in the incident.
Original Story
Police are searching for an individual who shot another man in Robinson Township early Friday morning.
According to Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 25-year-old male is being treated at a local hospital after being shot around 6 a.m. near the intersection of 128th Avenue and Lincoln Street — near the Marathon gas station, known locally as Spinner’s. The victim is in stable condition.
Police are looking for the suspected shooter, who is described as a 20-year-old white male with long blond hair. He was last seen on foot in the area wearing blue shorts and a black sweatshirt.
“Investigation continues on the scene and attempts are being made to contact the suspect,” Sparks said in a press release.
A reporter on the scene noted that police are currently searching the woods in the area northeast of the intersection.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000, or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or mosotips.com.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
