NORTON SHORES — UPDATE 11:30 A.M.: Police say the suspect is now in custody and no longer a threat. The shelter in place order has been lifted.
Original Story
Norton Shores Police are investigating a criminal incident that began as a domestic dispute in the 1200 block of E. Pontaluna Road.
Residents in that area are being asked to shelter in place unless authorities on scene say otherwise. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Police will provide updates as the situation continues.
